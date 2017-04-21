Aurinia's voclosporin meets all 48-week endpoints in mid-stage LN study; shares ahead 5% premarket

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is up 5% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive 48-week data from the Phase 2b AURA-LV study assessing voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. The results are being presented at the National Kidney Foundation 2017 Spring Clinical Meetings in Orlando, FL.

The complete and partial remission endpoints were met in additional to all pre-specified secondary endpoints.

Management will host a webcast today at 6:15 pm ET to discuss the results.

