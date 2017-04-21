Stifel sees Six Flags running to new highs

Stifel Nicolaus begins coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) with a Buy rating.

The investment firm says that it expects the pace of "capital light" international licensing activity by Six Flags to pick up over the next two years. The strategy could lead to higher margins for the theme park operator and help add liquidity for other capital allocation initiatives.

Stifel's price target on Six Flags of $70 is about 14% higher than yesterday's closing price and tops the all-time high of $62.69.