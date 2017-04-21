Report: Verizon may be involved in Time buyout, too

With a sales process flagging, Time Inc. (TIME -0.5% ) could be invigorated with chatter around everyone's favorite rumored merger partner: Verizon (VZ -0.9% ).

The telecom giant is said to be hanging around to see if it can top any deal for the venerable publisher, the New York Post's Keith Kelly says.

Speculation about Time's buyer has centered on publisher Meredith (MDP -0.7% ) or a private-equity group, but another public company has been rumored in the mix, and Kelly's shareholder sources say that's Verizon -- which has also been linked to chatter about topping AT&T's bid for Straight Path, as well as willingness to talk about jumping into bed with Comcast and Disney.

Meredith is still seen as the leader, though with a price gap still to overcome, with Time trading at $18.50 but wanting something over $20/share.

Activist shareholders have until today to put forward a board slate for a June annual meeting.