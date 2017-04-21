Wal-Mart presses for more grocery market share

There's more data out that highlights just how far Wal-Mart (WMT) is going to take grocery market share by lowering prices. Checks by Wolfe Research showed price drops on grocery items at Wal-Mart stores over the last year that were significantly below the national average.

While execs with Kroger (KR +0.1% ) and Target (TGT +0.2% ) have acknowledged the painful impact that the pricing pressure has put on their margins, some analysts think smaller chains and independent grocery stores have felt the sharper cut.

The pricing war could take another turn this year as a period of food deflation subsides. Moody's expects prices for food consumer at home to increase 1% this year as higher commodity prices factor in.

Related stocks: WFM, SVU, IMKTA, SFM, SFS, WMK, VLGEA.