Eiger's lonafarnib shows positive effect in mid-stage hepatitis D study

New data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' (EIGR) all-oral lonafarnib(LNF)-based regimens in patients with hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection showed a significant treatment benefit. The results were presented at The International Liver Congress in Amsterdam.

After 24 weeks of treatment with LNF 25 mg or 50 mg twice daily plus ritonavir (RTV), the level of HDV-RNA was below the limit of quantitation in 36% (n=5/14) of patients while 60% achieved normalization of the liver enzyme ALT, a biomarker for liver damage.

Adding pegylated interferon (PEG IFN) to LNF 25 mg + RTV suppressed HDV-RNA below the limit of quantitation in 80% (n=4/5) of patients with 78% achieving ALT normalization. 67% of patients were PCR-negative for HDV.

Adverse events were mostly mild/moderate GI effects.

Hepatitis Delta (hep D) is the most aggressive form of viral hepatitis. There are no approved therapies for the disease.

