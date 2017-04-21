UK review of Fox deal for Sky gets extension

With UK Prime Minister Theresa May setting a national snap election for June 8, the British government has extended the reporting period for competition regulators reviewing Fox's (FOX -0.6% , FOXA -0.5% ) $14.5B bid for the rest of Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) by a month.

Regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority were originally set to report to the government by May 16 after taking a look at the deal to evaluate it on public interest grounds of media plurality, and commitment to broadcast standards.

They'll now have until June 20.