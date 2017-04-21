Morgan Stanley sees a play in the Philippines casino market

Morgan Stanley thinks the gaming market in the Philippines is in the early stages of growth similar to where Macau and Las Vegas once stood.

An obvious play on the Philippines casino market is Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BBRRF), which Morgan Stanley thinks could double its net profit this year.

The company may start building its second casino complex as early as next year in Quezon City.

Bloomberry trades at an 8X EV/EBITDA ratio vs. 13-14X for Macau/Vegas peers, according to Bloomberg.

MS rates Bloomberry at Overweight and assigns a price target of 10 pesos (+15%) in local currency.

If the Philippines casino market takes off, it could be positive for the broader economy in the region (ETF: EPHE).

