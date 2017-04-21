BAML sticks to bullish bank thesis

via Bloomberg

The banks have had a very rough go of it since early March, with the overall sector now actually in the red for the year vs. the S&P 500's 5% advance .

It hasn't shaken Savita Subramanian and team, where banks remain their "highest conviction" buy.

The sector isn't just an interest rates play, they say, noting lenders offer the most potential for capital returns, and should be the biggest beneficiary of tax and regulatory reform.

They compare banks - 10 years from their 2007 peak - to tech 10 years from its 2000 peak. That one-decade anniversary proved to be good time to buy.

ETFs: KRE, KBE, IAT, KBWB, QABA, KBWR, KRU, KRS, WDRW, DPST, FTXO