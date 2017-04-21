Analysts dish out the good, the bad and the ugly on Mattel

Analysts agree that Mattel (MAT -10.4% ) turned in a painful post-holiday quarter, but differ on how investors should view the toy stock.

BMO Capital advises long-term investors to buy Mattel on the weakness with the new CEO steering the company in the right direction. On the recent quarter, analyst Gerrick Johnson has an explanation. "In the toy industry, the first quarter is often called the fifth quarter, because it is where problems from the fourth quarter are often cleaned up -- this is precisely what we see happening with Mattel's business," he writes.

Goldman Sachs and SunTrust both cite execution risk in dropping their price target on Mattel to $25 and maintaining a Neutral/Hold ratings.

Today's note from Stifel may give dividend investors something to consider. "While we think performance will improve beginning in 2Q with the theatrical release of 'Cars 3' driving growth, our confidence around sustaining the dividend continues to wane, which could serve as an overhang for the shares, at least near-term," warns analyst Drew Crum.

MKM Partners: "Given the missteps seen in four of the last five years, we are skeptical about the current turnaround."

