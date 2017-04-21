Schlumberger -3% after revenue miss, sluggish international outlook

Q1 adjusted income of $347M or $0.25 per share was inline with estimates, and down from $501M and $0.40 one year ago. Revenue of $6.89B was up 6% Y/Y, and shy of estimates by $100M.

Revenue fell 7% sequentially in international markets, and - speaking on the earnings call (IBD's Gillian Rich listening in) - management says 2017 looks like another challenging year. While Latin America has bottomed, Asia is showing no signs of recovery.

North America is looking better, with the company expecting a 50% increase in investment levels this year.

International accounts for about 75% of company revenue.

