Sinclair in $240M deal to buy Bonten TV stations

Let the deals begin? Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +0.1% ) has a definitive deal to buy the stock of Bonten Media Group Holdings, and its Cunningham Broadcasting has a deal to buy the interest of Esteem Broadcasting, for a deal price of $240M.

Bonten owns 14 TV stations in eight markets, in Tennessee, Virginia, California, Montana and Texas.

TV station deals are expected to accelerate with the FCC acting to remove regulations limiting station ownership.

While a separate entity, Cunningham Broadcasting is closely tied to Sinclair, with more than 90% of its stock controlled by trusts in the name of Sinclair founder Julian Smith's children.

Sinclair anticipates closing the deal with cash on hand in Q3. Pro forma for expected synergies, with the Bonten stations, 2015 and 2016 media revenues for Sinclair would have been $2.236B and $2.62B respectively. The deal's expected to be $25M accretive annually to free cash flow.