Credit Suisse weighs in on potential LaCroix sale

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ -5.9% ) falls after Credit Suisse downgrades the beverage stock on a valuation call.

While analyst Laurent Grandet thinks there is a lot of interest for the LaCroix sparkling water brand, a takeover of the entire company is viewed as unlikely.

Grandet sees a brand value of LaCroix of $2.5B to $2.7B, interested bidders could include Coca-Cola (KO -0.2% ) and PepsiCo (PEP).

The CS rating on National Beverage goes to Neutral from Outperform as the monster 66% YTD return is factored in.