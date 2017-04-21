Credit Suisse weighs in on potential LaCroix sale

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ -5.9%) falls after Credit Suisse downgrades the beverage stock on a valuation call.
While analyst Laurent Grandet thinks there is a lot of interest for the LaCroix sparkling water brand, a takeover of the entire company is viewed as unlikely.
Grandet sees a brand value of LaCroix of $2.5B to $2.7B, interested bidders could include Coca-Cola (KO -0.2%) and PepsiCo (PEP).
The CS rating on National Beverage goes to Neutral from Outperform as the monster 66% YTD return is factored in.
Now read: Is PepsiCo An Obvious Short At $112? »