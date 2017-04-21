GM accelerates EV plans in China

General Motors (GM -0.9% ) plans to launch 10 new EV models in China by 2020, according to GM China President Matt Tsien.

Production on an all-electric model is expected within two years.

The automaker is aiming high in China with its EV program. Tsien says the company expects annual sales of 150K electric/hybrid cars a year by 2020 and potentially as many as 500K a year by 2025.

Despite the increasing support from Beijing for the EV industry, sales of electric and gas-electic hybrids fell 4.4% in Q1.