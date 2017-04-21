Goldman HR going the way of Bridgewater

Radical transparency is coming to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), writes Liz Hoffman in the WSJ.

While the bank will continue to conduct annual reviews. a new system being rolled out allows employees to get real-time feedback from bosses and peers.

The move is part of broader changes in the way employee performance is tracked and graded, not just at Goldman, but across sizable swaths of corporate America.

It's easy to say this is in response to millennials, and their supposed need for constant praise, but Edith Cooper, who heads human capital management at Goldman, says it's VPs and MDs - typically in their 30s and 40s - who were most likely to request more frequent reviews.