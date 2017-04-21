FTC question mark hangs over Rite Aid

Rite Aid (RAD -4% ) is pushed lower again by investors as the clock ticks slowly for a FTC decision in the Walgreens-Rite Aid merger. A potential wildcard in the mix is that the FTC is currently operating with only two of five commissioners in place and without a Trump-appointed chief.

Deutsche Bank explains: "The body normally has five board members to vote on these transactions. ... Currently, three seats are vacant with the sitting commissioner being a Democrat [Terrell McSweeny] and the chairperson being a Republican [Maureen Olhausen]. According to expectations among the investment community, the Republican member is unlikely to vote against the deal, while the Democrat could oppose the deal, with the body's inability to come to a conclusion allowing the deal to proceed through the FTC's inaction."

Rite Aid now trades 44% below the midpoint of the reduced price range agreed upon with Walgreens in January. Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha contributor Steve Krol broke down the three scenarios that might play out for Rite Aid shareholders.

Rite Aid hit a 52-week low of $3.75 yesterday.