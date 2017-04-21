Proofpoint +8.1% after Q1 beat wows analysts

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is up 8.1% today, rebounding from Thursday losses following a beat-and-raise in its Q1 where it allayed worries about its sales force with solid growth in revenue and billings.

Bear arguments on the stock "go up in smoke," writes RBC's Matthew Hedberg, pointing to relief of sales worries as well as free cash flow margins of 25% that increased confidence in holding that margin to 2020. He's got a price target of $92, implying 19.8% upside from today's higher price.

The company's "executing flawlessly" and displacing old brand names Symantec, McAfee, Cisco and Microsoft, says Piper Jaffray's Andrew Nowinski, who has a $90 price target and still considers the stock a top pick for this year.

A higher price target of $97 comes from Morgan Stanley. The shift to Office 365 is a material catalyst, notes Melissa Gorham, and the company has a solid pipeline of deals going.