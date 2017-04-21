Still room to run for Blackstone - Credit Suisse

The stock's made a little move since blowout Q1 earnings reported earlier this week, but analyst Craig Siegenthaler's $39 price target suggests at least 30% upside .

Blackstone (NYSE:BX), he says, is undervalued, relative to its dividend potential. It's in a secular growth phase as alternative asset managers are stealing market share from traditionals. Finally, the company is well-levered to stronger U.S. and European economies.

Siegenthaler lifts his Q2 ENI per share estimate to $0.76 from $0.72, and his full-year ENI outlook to $3.26 from $3.08.