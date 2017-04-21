Illinois could be first junk-rated state

It's looking like a third-straight year of the government being unable to agree on cutting budget deficits or making good on unpaid bills (now $13B). There's also warnings by the agencies of further downgrades, and the state's paper carries higher yields than other near-junk borrowers.

Ty Schoback from Threadneedle Investments: "Two years ago, we were debating whether or not Illinois falls into BBB. Today, we’re debating whether it falls to junk status. If the status quo persists, what are we going to be debating in two years?”

While the Governor publicly is optimistic a balanced budget will be passed, if an agreement isn't reached by May's end, a three-fifths majority will be required, making a deal even harder.

ETFs: MUB, NVG, IIM, NEA, NUV, NAD, PML, NZF, LEO, PZA, PMF, PMX, VMO, BFK, EVN, BLE, NXP, KTF, DSM, EIM, VGM, AFB, PMM, VKI, BKN, MVF