Gilead's Harvoni produces 100% cure rate in adults co-infected with HCV and HBV in mid-stage study, 99% in children

Results from two Phase 2 clinical trials assessing Gilead Sciences' (GILD -0.9% ) Harvoni (ledipasvir/sofosbuvir) in special patient populations showed total and almost-total cure rates. The data were presented at The International Liver Congress in Amsterdam.

One study, PS-101, in HCV-positive children aged 6 - 11, demonstrated a cure rate of 99% (n=89/90).

The other study, PS-098, in adults co-infected with HCV and HBV, showed a 100% (n=111/111) cure rate.

Harvoni is currently approved in the U.S. for patients at least 12 years old with chronic HCV infection genotypes 1,4,5 or 6 and in combination with ribavirin in certain HCV populations.