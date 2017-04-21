Interpublic Group -2.1% as international results drag on revenues

Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) has slipped 2.1% in U.S. trading after Q1 revenues came up just short of expectations.

Revenue grew slightly overall in a seasonally small quarter, but was dragged by international results, where revenues fell 1.3% (up 2.2% on an organic basis).

But profits beat as net income available to stockholders nearly quadrupled, to $21.5M.

Revenue by geography: United States, $1.11B (up 1.9%); International, $642.1M (down 1.3%).

Cash and equivalents and marketable securities came to $778.1M as of March 31, vs. $1.1B at year-end 2016. Total debt was $1.92B.

The business is sound, says CEO Michael Roth. "We therefore believe we are well positioned to achieve our full year targets of organic revenue in the 3% to 4% range, as well as to improve operating margin by an additional 50 basis points relative to 2016 levels."

Press Release