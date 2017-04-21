China Mobile among suitors for Singapore's M1 Limited

Shareholders in Singapore telecom M1 Limited (OTC:MBOFF) are approaching potential suitors in private-equity groups and top Chinese telecom China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) about selling a combined majority stake, Reuters reports.

Three shareholders -- Axiata Group, Singapore Press Holdings and Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation -- own a combined 61% of the $1.36B firm, and hired Morgan Stanley as adviser on a potential sale.

First-round bids are due in a few weeks, and could include bids from other Asian parties including Japanese technology firms as well as other Chinese interests.