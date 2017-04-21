Markets get lift as Trump promises 'massive' tax cut plan in coming week

Markets overall are spiking higher after President Trump promises a tax reform package in the coming week.
In an interview with the Associated Press, Trump promised a "massive" cut for both businesses and individuals.
On "Wednesday or shortly thereafter" -- and in time for what looks like an important 100-day deadline for Trump -- his administration will release a plan for cuts that are "bigger I believe than any tax cut ever."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is just short of flat, recovering from an early-afternoon dip, at 20,569. Other indexes have bounced as well: the S&P 500 -0.2%; Nasdaq -0.1%.