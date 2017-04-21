Macquarie sees 34% upside for Caesars Entertainment

Macquarie turns positive on casino operator Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1% ) on its view that the market will value the stock off its strong EBITDA potential after the debt issue resolves itself.

Caesars is seen emerging from bankruptcy in late summer at which time it can pull off some Las Vegas real estate sale-leaseback deals.

The investment firm upgrades to an Outperform rating from Neutral and takes its price target up 30% to $13. The price target from Macquarie reps 34% upside potential for CZR shares.