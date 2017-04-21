IHeartMedia -3.1% with bondholders reportedly uniting to block exchange

IHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRT) is off 3.1% with trading picking up alongside news that a group of its lenders have come together to block its debt overhaul, as Reuters reports.

That would start to choke off options for the struggling company aside from bankruptcy, as it works to address a debt pile amounting to $20B. The bondholders in question say they represent more than half of the term loan holders, enough to stop a debt swap.

The latest deadline for IHeartMedia's loan swap offer is later today; it's been postponed a couple of times.