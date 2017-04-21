Bloomberg: Apple hires Google satellite execs for new hardware team

Next-gen moonshot incentives are converging all over top tech firms. Apple (AAPL -0.3% ) has hired a pair of top satellite executives from Google (GOOG +0.2% , GOOGL) for a new team, Bloomberg reports, suggesting that the iPhone maker may be looking at satellite broadband.

John Fenwick and Michael Trela left for Apple recently, sources told Bloomberg, and they report to ex-Dropcam co-founder Greg Duffy.

Apple has talked with Boeing (BA +0.6% ) about the latter's plan to offer broadband via more than 1,000 low-earth orbit satellites, Bloomberg says. And SpaceX (Private:SPACE) has forecast $30B in revenue from satellite Internet by 2025.

There's no guarantee that's what the execs are working on, though, considering Duffy's previous focus on consumer products. Most work in satellite design and operation currently is focused on either communications or image collection.