Nikkei: KKR planning joint bid for Toshiba Memory

Down as much as 6.7% today in U.S. trading, Toshiba (TOSYY -3.5%) is cutting losses after a Nikkei report suggests that KKR (KKR -0.9%) will team with Japan's Innovation Network Corp. for a joint offer for Toshiba's memory-chip unit.
Such a tender would put the KKR group in pole position, Nikkei suggests. The group would participate in the second bidding round for the NAND unit, set to happen in May.
Western Digital (WDC -1.2%) is still considered among the leaders and may join in as well, along with the Development Bank of Japan. Despite bids from WDC rivals that are reportedly as high as ¥3T (about $27.5B), "the amount offered isn't everything," Nikkei quotes a senior Toshiba exec as saying. (via Reuters)