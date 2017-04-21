Nikkei: KKR planning joint bid for Toshiba Memory

Down as much as 6.7% today in U.S. trading, Toshiba (TOSYY -3.5% ) is cutting losses after a Nikkei report suggests that KKR (KKR -0.9% ) will team with Japan's Innovation Network Corp. for a joint offer for Toshiba's memory-chip unit.

Such a tender would put the KKR group in pole position, Nikkei suggests. The group would participate in the second bidding round for the NAND unit, set to happen in May.