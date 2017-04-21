Schwarzman thinks BX is a three-bagger, but won't be buying back shares

Steve Schwarzman made some news this week on the earnings call when he opined that slapping what he considers to be a reasonable valuation on the shares would make Blackstone (NYSE:BX) a $100 stock (vs. the current roughly $30).

Doing some back-of-the-envelope math while sitting in on the call, Citi's William Katz figured a $100 valuation in three years would mean be a 49% annual compound growth rate. So why not - Katz asked management - buy back stock?

Schwarzman's answer was kind of what one might expect - you never know when opportunities to put capital to work will come up, so firepower needs to be kept available.

More entertaining, however, was CFO Mike Chae, who told Katz: "We think the value is there, but we don't have confidence enough in [the sell-side] to figure that out because you have disappointed us consistently."

To his credit, Katz turned the other cheek.

Full exchange in the transcript.