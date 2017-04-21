Acquisition boosts Morningstar Q1 revenues

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) posted revenues that grew more than 9% with the help of a December acquisition, though net income fell off year over year in the first quarter.

Revenue of $209.5M beat expectations (one estimate) with the help of $13.1M from PitchBook Data; on an organic basis, revenue rose 3.1%.

Operating income fell 32.8% to $28.4M; about $18.7M of the $31.3M increase in operating expense was due to PitchBook. Excluding that, adjusted operating income fell 19.7% to $33.9M

Key revenue by segment: Morningstar Data, $38.3M (up 4.7); Morningstar Direct, $29.1M (up 7.4%); Morningstar Investment Management, $24.9M (up 1.3%); Morningstar Advisor Workstation, $19.8M (down 3.9%); Workplace Solutions, $18M (up 10.5).

Revenue by type: License-based, $155.5M (up 11.5%); Asset-based, $43.6M (up 6.6%); Transaction-based, $10.4M (down 11.7%).

Press Release