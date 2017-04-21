FDA approves Merck biosimilar for immune-disorder drug Renflexis

The FDA has approved Renflexis, a second near-copy of Remicade, used for rheumatoid arthritis and other immune system disorders.
Merck (MRK -1.1%) will market the drug, developed by South Korea's Samsung Bioepis, and says it should be available in six months (a delay required for biosimilars).
Remicade, an injectable drug that is the top seller for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.1%), generally costs more than $30,000 a year for adults. The price of Renflexis isn't yet disclosed, though Remicade's first biosimilar, Pfizer's (PFE -0.3%) Inflectra, went on sale in November at a 15% discount.