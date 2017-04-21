In court, Google car unit claims new evidence Uber used its IP

Waymo, the autonomous-driving unit of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), has asked a judge to bar the leader of its counterpart unit at Uber (Private:UBER) from working on the self-driving car project.

Waymo says it's uncovered new evidence that Uber is using its trade secrets via Anthony Levandowski, the former Alphabet employee who left to form start-up Otto, which was quickly acquired by Uber for $680M.

In the filing in San Francisco federal court, Waymo says that Uber's engineers have admitted in questioning that their company used Waymo intellectual property to develop its lidar senors, "in spite of Uber's attempts to mislead this court otherwise."

Uber has said that it's using off-the-shelf technology for lidar sensors while it develops its own system, and that Waymo's litigation is a "misfire."