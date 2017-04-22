Sears Holdings updates on restructuring progress

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) discloses that it is evaluating bids for real estate totalling more than $700M.

Amid a cash crunch, the company also boosts its annualized cost savings program target to $1.25B from $1.00B.

The cost savings program includes the closure of 92 underperforming pharmacy operations in certain Kmart stores and 50 Sears Auto Center locations.

Sears reports that FQ1 same-store sales fell 11.9%. The retailer expects to report adjusted EBITDA of -$230M to -$190M.

Sears also has a new top number cruncher in place as it promotes Rob Riecker to the CFO position. Riecker was serving as the controller.

Shares of Sears are up 44% YTD.