Eyes on non-wireless business in AT&T's upcoming earnings

Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) disappointing quarter highlighted an salient strategic data point -- that the company was shedding even more wireless subscribers until a mid-quarter switch to match competitors with an unlimited-data plan.

And that's a path that portends increasing spending on the part of the Big Four carriers, as they try to keep up with heavy data appetites from its subscribers -- and boosting the importance of parts of the business that aren't wireless service.

Investors will be looking to rival AT&T (NYSE:T) and its Tuesday earnings, particularly its diversification strategy pursuing television and content (and so far, more successfully than Verizon). It's been conservative about network spending lately (and bid just $910M in the FCC spectrum auction), but may be in a position to fight declining ARPU with success in home television (DirecTV and U-verse) and its access to content via an $85B Time Warner takeout.

AT&T's ad division AdWorks is also generating more than $1B a year and growing at double digits, the company says. Verizon's strategy is more centered on ads than content buyouts, with a focus on AOL and a pending purchase of Yahoo, and developing its own ad-tech capabilities.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is also expected to report Monday; Sprint (NYSE:S) will report on Wednesday, May 3.