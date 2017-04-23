French election gets underway

French voters are heading to the polls in a closely contested presidential election that will determine the nation's future currency and place in the EU.
As of noon, 28.54% of voters had cast ballots, according to the Interior Ministry, just a hair above the 28.29% noon turnout in the 2012 election.
The four frontrunners: Independent Emmanuel Macron, far-right Marine Le Pen, conservative Francois Fillon and far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon.
The top two finishers will proceed to a runoff on May 7, unless any one candidate garners more than 50% of today's vote.