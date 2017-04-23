Stocks and the euro take off after French election; gold and bonds sell off

Marine Le Pen made it out of the first round of France's presidential election, but her loss in early May's runoff against centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron seems almost assured - a snap poll conducted today has her losing by 20 points in a two-way race.

With what may have been an existential threat against the EU about to be eliminated, German Dax (NYSEARCA:EWG) futures are higher by 1.15%. French (NYSEARCA:EWQ) futures aren't trading. FTSE 100 (NYSEARCA:EWU) futures are up 0.6%.

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) is ahead 1.1% vs. the dollar.

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ), and DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) futures are all higher by about 0.8%.

Alongside the bid for risk assets, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is lower by 1.1%, and the 10-year Treasury yield (TLT, TBT) is up seven basis points to 2.31%.