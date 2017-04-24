China shares sink amid leverage crackdown

China stocks tumbled overnight to record their biggest loss of the year, with the Shanghai Composite falling as much as 1.9% , before paring declines to 1.4% .

The country's banking regulator said late Friday it will strengthen a crackdown on irregularities in the financial sector, while the nation's top insurance official is being investigated on suspicion of "severe" disciplinary violations.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, EWH, CAF, FXP, YANG, KWEB, PGJ, GXC, CYB, HAO, CQQQ, CNY, MCHI, PEK, CHN, CHIQ, CHIX, TAO, QQQC, TDF, XPP, ASHS, CNXT, YXI, CHAU, YAO, CN, FCA, GCH, CHAD, FXCH, ECNS, CXSE, CHII, CHIM, KBA, CHIE, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, KFYP, AFTY, FHK, HAHA, ASHX, CNHX, XINA, CNYA, CWEB