More on New Oriental Education & Technology's Q3

New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) reports Educational programs and services revenue rose 26% to $397.8M in Q3, driven by increases in student enrollments in academic subjects tutoring and test preparation courses in the recent two quarters.

Books and others revenue increased 27.9% to $43.05M.

K-12 after-school tutoring business revenue up 41%.

Total student enrollments grew 5.9% Y/Y to ~799,700.

The total number of schools and learning centers +77 Y/Y to 803.

Operating margin rate grew 90 bps to 13.1%.

Q4 Guidance: Total net revenues: $465.1M to $479.9M (+18% to +22% Y/Y).