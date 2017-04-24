Xilinx: Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform

Credit Suisse upgrades Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Outperform from Neutral.

Increases price target to $70 from $65.

Firm says multiple years of negative leverage appear to be reversing. Thinks 5G trials in late FY17/18 could drive high single digit growth over the next several years.

Current share underperformance makes for an attractive entry point ahead of better topline growth and operating margin upside.

Upcoming catalyst: earnings on Apr. 26.

Xilinx is unloved by the Street, with 8 Buys, 14 Holds and 4 Sells before today, according to Bloomberg.