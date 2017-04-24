LSC Communications awarded a five-year Supply Chain Services contract with Great Minds, LLC

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) won a five-year Supply Chain Services contract for the print production and warehousing of educational materials for Great Minds, LLC.

David McCree, President of the Book division at LSC, commented, “We have been working diligently to design custom solutions that enable our clients to improve supply chain efficiencies and achieve bottom line benefits. LSC is pleased to have been selected as a key strategic supplier for such a well-respected educational organization.”

Great Minds COO, Joe Heider, added, “In LSC, we’ve found an exceptional supply chain partner to help fulfill Great Minds’ mission by producing and distributing our best-in-class curricula to schools across the country.”

Press Release