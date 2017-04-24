Triple combo of simeprevir, odalasvir and AL-335 produced 100% cure rate in as little as six weeks in mid-stage HCV study

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the triple combination of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Olysio (simeprevir), Achillion Pharmaceuticals' odalasvir (formerly ACH-3102) and Janssen's Alios BioPharma unit's AL-335 (JNJ-4178) showed a 100% cure rate for six- and eight-week treatment regimens in HCV genotype 1 patients without cirrhosis. The data were presented at The International Liver Congress in Amsterdam.

The three-drug combo did not demonstrate sufficient efficacy in HCV genotype 3 patients to justify continued development in this population.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint of safety measures is July. The estimated study completion date is December.

