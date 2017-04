Hasbro positive post Q1 results

Hasbro (HAS) reports revenue rose 2.2% in Q1 due to growth in Franchise Brands, Hasbro Gaming and Emerging Brands.

U.S. and Canada revenue up 2% to 451.6M.

International revenue flat at $345.3M, led by 16% growth in Latin America.

Entertainment and Licensing revenue expanded 24% to $52.7M.

Franchise brand revenue grew 2% to $423.6M and Partner brand revenue down 18% to $213M.

Hasbro gaming revenue increased 43% to $142.9M and Emerging brands rose 25% to $70.2M for the quarter.

Operating margin rate fell 110 bps to 9.2%.