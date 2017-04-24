Europe skies after French election

Marine Le Pen made it to the runoff round in the French presidential election, but pollsters assure she has no shot at winning the two-person race (set for May 7).

Europe's Stoxx 600 is celebrating, up 2.05% , with France's CAC-40 (NYSEARCA:EWQ) leading the charge with a 4.5% melt-up . Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) is 4% higher ; Spain (NYSEARCA:EWP) 3.3%, Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG) 3% , and the U.K. (NYSEARCA:EWU) 1.8% .

The euro is higher by 1.25% vs. the greenback.

As for bonds, investors are selling the core, and buying the periphery. The German 10-year Bund yield is up 8.6 basis points to 0.341%, while Italian and Spanish 10-year yields are each down about 9 basis points.

