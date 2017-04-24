Lilly's abemaciclib successful in late-stage breast cancer study; shares ahead 1% premarket

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is up 1% premarket, albeit on only 77 shares, after its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, MONARCH 3, evaluating abemaciclib in adult patients with HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer.

The study met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and showed improvement in objective response rate (ORR), a secondary endpoint. Detailed results will be presented at a medical conference in H2.

The company says it will commence global submissions of the results in Q3. The submission of results from two other Phase 3s, MONARCH 1 and MONARCH 2, will be initiated this quarter.

Breakthrough Therapy-tagged abemaciclib is a cell cycle inhibitor that is designed to block the growth of cancer cells by inhibiting the enzymes CDK4 and CDK6.