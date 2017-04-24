More on Kimberly-Clark's Q1

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reports organic sales fell 1% in Q1.
North American consumer products organic sales dropped 3%, reflecting category softness, competitive activity and less promotion shipments.
Developing and emerging markets saw organic growth of 4% for the period.
Foreign currency exchange rates increased sales by 1%.
Segment revenue: Personal care: $2.25B (+2%); Consumer Tissue: $1.46B (-3%); K-C Professional: $768M (+1%).
Adjusted gross margin rate improved 30 bps to 36.9%.
Segment operating profit: Personal care: $481M (+7%); Consumer Tissue: $275M (-2%); K-C Professional: $146M (-3%).
Adjusted operating margin rate +30 bps to 18.6%.
FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: +1% to +2%; Organic sales: +1% to +2%; Tax rate: 30.7%; Adjusted EPS: $6.2 to $6.35.
KMB -0.43% premarket.
