More on Kimberly-Clark's Q1

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reports organic sales fell 1% in Q1.

North American consumer products organic sales dropped 3%, reflecting category softness, competitive activity and less promotion shipments.

Developing and emerging markets saw organic growth of 4% for the period.

Foreign currency exchange rates increased sales by 1%.

Segment revenue: Personal care: $2.25B (+2%); Consumer Tissue: $1.46B (-3%); K-C Professional: $768M (+1%).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 30 bps to 36.9%.

Segment operating profit: Personal care: $481M (+7%); Consumer Tissue: $275M (-2%); K-C Professional: $146M (-3%).

Adjusted operating margin rate +30 bps to 18.6%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: +1% to +2%; Organic sales: +1% to +2%; Tax rate: 30.7%; Adjusted EPS: $6.2 to $6.35.