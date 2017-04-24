Achaogen's plazomicin successful in late-stage studies

Results from the Phase 3 EPIC study showed Achaogen's (NASDAQ:AKAO) plazomicin delivered better results than meropenem in patients with complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) or acute pyelonephritis (AP). The data were presented European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease ((ECCMID)) in Vienna.

Plazomicin demonstrated superior microbiological eradication rates to meropenem in both groups, specifically a treatment advantage of 13.7% in cUTI and 17.5% in AP at test-of-cure. Patients receiving plazomicin also experienced a lower relapse rate, 1.8% versus 7.9%, than meropenem.

Results from the Phase 3 CARE study, investigating plazomicin compared to colistin combination therapy in patients with bloodstream infection (BSI) or hospital acquired or ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE) were also presented at ECCMID.

All-cause mortality for patients treated with plazomicin was 14.3% versus 53.3% in the colistin group (BSI).

The company plans to submit its U.S. marketing application in H2 and its application in Europe next year.

