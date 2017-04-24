Kimbell Royalty Partners closes on mid-continent acquisition

Kimbell Royalty Partners (Pending:KRP) announces closing on the acquisition of 1.1M gross acres of overriding royalty interests in the Anadarko Basin from Maxus Energy Corporatio.

The deal price for the assets located in the panhandle of Texas and Northwest portion of Oklahoma is $15.9M.

The company says a total of 145 wells have been drilled on the acquired interest since 2014. Management estimates the average daily production is approximately 272 net Boe/d Q1 and total proved reserves are 1,873 MBoe as of April 1.

Source: Press Release