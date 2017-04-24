Pfizer's antibiotoc Zavicefta matches standard-of-care in treating hospital-acquired pneumonia in late-stage study

Results from the Phase 3 REPROVE study evaluating Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) fixed-dose antibacterial combo Zavicefta (ceftazidime-avibactam) in patients with hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) showed a comparable cure rate to carbapenem antibiotic therapy, considered the standard of care. The data were presented at European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease ((ECCMID)) in Vienna.

Patients treated with Zavicefta experienced statistically equivalent clinical cure rates with carbapenem in both the clinically modified intent-to-treat population and clinically evaluable population.

Zavicefta was approved in the EU in June 2016 when it was marketed by AstraZeneca. Pfizer acquired AZN's antibiotics business a couple of months later for ~$1.6B. Allergan owns the rights to Zavicefta in the U.S. and Canada.