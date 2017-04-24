Value seen on containerboard stocks

Jefferies says containboard stocks offer "compelling value" at current levels.

The investment firm points to the positive development of Pulp & Paper Weekly including the full $50 per ton containerboard price increase in its latest update on prices. The higher prices are seen lifting the bottom line at International Paper (NYSE:IP), Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) and WestRock (NYSE:WRK) significantly.

Last week, Citi called KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp (NYSE:KS) the most likely name in the sector to be a M&A target.

Source: Bloomberg, TheFly.