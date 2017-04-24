More on ITW's Q1

Q1 earnings were $1.54 per share, an increase of 19% vs. the prior year.

Organic revenue growth was positive in six of seven segments: 9% in Automotive OEM, 6% in Test & Measurement/Electronics, 3% in Construction Products, 2% in Food Equipment and Polymers & Fluids and 1% in Specialty Products. Welding was flat.

Raised outlook for 2017: Earnings are now expected to be in the range of $6.20-$6.40 (vs. $6.00-$6.20 per share), with organic growth of 2%-4% (vs. 1.5%-3.5%).

Q1 results