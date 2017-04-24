SCYNEXIS up 11% premarket ahead of SCY-078 data

Thinly traded nano cap SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) is up 11% premarket on light volume as traders take positions ahead of the conference call scheduled for tomorrow at 4:05 ET to discuss data related to lead product candidate SCY-078 that are being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases ((ECCMID)) in Vienna.

SCY-078, an inhibitor of an enzyme called glucan synthase, is active against multi-drug-resistant pathogens, including those resistant to echinocandins, a class of antifungal drugs.

