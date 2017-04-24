Consumer sector M&A calendar

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) reports earnings on Tuesday amid a sharp focus on where the FTC stands with the WBA-RAD merger plan.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Commission meets on Wednesday to consider a board order on the Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Isle of Capri (NASDAQ:ISLE) combination (Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board meeting agenda).

The Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) earnings call on Wednesday will give analysts a chance to pepper BWLD management with questions on the pressure it's feeling from activisit investors Marcato.

Also taking place on Wednesday is the Euronet Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:EEFT) conference call, which could give an indication if the company is willing to go any further in the battle with Ant Financial for Moneygram International (NYSE:MGI).